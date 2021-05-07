Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.