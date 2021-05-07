Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at $444,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

