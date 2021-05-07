Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.55. 398,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

