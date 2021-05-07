Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MEC traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The company has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.