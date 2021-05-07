McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Up to $22.27

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.54. McAfee shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 4,960 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.11.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,782,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

