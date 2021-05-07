McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.21. 15,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

