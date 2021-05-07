Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $3.03 on Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $579.48 million and $224.95 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00005238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00265115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.47 or 0.01149078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.35 or 0.00764955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,554.19 or 0.99528707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

