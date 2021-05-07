Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 75,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. 200,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

