Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

