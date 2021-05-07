Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $868.60. 3,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $785.93 and its 200 day moving average is $721.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $867.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,770 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

