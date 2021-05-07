Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,803 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.45. 262,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

