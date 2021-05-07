Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 62 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Shares of ADP traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.44. 37,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,283. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

