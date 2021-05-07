Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 8,232 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $361,022.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,364,700.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $361,101.33.

MDLA stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medallia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

