Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

