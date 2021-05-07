Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.91

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.91 and traded as high as C$7.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 14,167 shares traded.

DR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.92. The firm has a market cap of C$225.52 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

