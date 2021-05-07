Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27. Medpace has a 1 year low of $78.46 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

