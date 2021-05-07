Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,779 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $84,495,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,339. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

