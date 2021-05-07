Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,450 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 72,419.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PRGS opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.