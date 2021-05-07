Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1,269.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.32 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

