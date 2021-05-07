Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

