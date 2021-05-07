Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,797 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 411.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 210,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

