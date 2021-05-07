Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$14,400.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,032,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,680.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson bought 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,285.00.

Shares of Mega Uranium stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$94.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.19.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 EPS for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.