Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.00. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 159,973 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

