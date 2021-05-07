Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,009. The firm has a market cap of $873.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,872. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.