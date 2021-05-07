Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Meritor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.15 to $2.30 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 4,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

