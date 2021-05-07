Method Finance Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Method Finance has a market cap of $7.51 million and $455,080.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.00774423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.13 or 0.08814852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

