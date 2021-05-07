Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €7.70 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.31 ($9.78).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €10.20 ($12.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.38. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

