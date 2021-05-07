Metro’s (MTTWF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $$9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Metro has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

