MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.79.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.