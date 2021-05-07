MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

