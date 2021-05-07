MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $74.41. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

