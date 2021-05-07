MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

