MIB Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $828,457.12 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $828,457.12 and approximately $3,134.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016710 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 410,990,943 coins and its circulating supply is 133,689,015 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

