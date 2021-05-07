Michael Olsen Sells 25,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.25 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,224,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

