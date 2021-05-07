Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.54.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.
