Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

