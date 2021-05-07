Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $7,161,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $133.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

