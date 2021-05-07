Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $194,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

