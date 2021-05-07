Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,164,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 16,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.