Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

