Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

