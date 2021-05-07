Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

