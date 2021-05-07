Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.