Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $224,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98. The company has a market cap of $396.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.