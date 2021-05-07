Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $341,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

