Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $497,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of PNW opened at $85.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

