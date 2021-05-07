Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $248,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

AY opened at $36.69 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

