Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 625 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Netflix by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $499.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

