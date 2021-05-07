Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $839,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 143.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 74,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.