Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $214.13 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.40.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

