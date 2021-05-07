Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

