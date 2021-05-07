Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

MGA stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

